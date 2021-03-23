ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services is now accepting applications for the Maryland Youth Advisory Council for 2021-2022. This program was established through the Maryland General Assembly to ensure that Maryland youth are given the opportunity to provide feedback regarding public policies affecting their future and take a leadership role in creating meaningful change for our state.

“The Hogan administration believes the voice of our youth is an important part of the legislative process here in Maryland,” said Glenn Fueston, Executive Director of the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services. “Involving young people in government at this stage, empowers and excites them to engage with decision-makers on important issues that shape both their present, and their future.”

The Maryland Youth Advisory Council is a coalition of diverse young advocates and leaders representing jurisdictions from across the State of Maryland. The Maryland Youth Advisory Council addresses relevant issues by influencing legislation, spreading public awareness, and serving as a liaison between youth and policymakers.

“The Maryland Youth Advisory Council has taught me the importance of youth engagement and how powerful youth advocacy really is in ensuring a brighter present and future,” said Ian Herd, Chair of the Council and second year member from Charles County. “I encourage my peers to apply to serve on the Council and become a part of this youth-led organization; it’s an experience you’ll take with you for life!”

Currently, the Council is composed of 24 members representing Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Charles, Frederick, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George’s, Washington, and Wicomico counties, as well as Baltimore City.

Council members must be 14-22 years of age on September 1, 2021, serve a two-year term, and meet monthly from September through May, with additional opportunities for events, meetings, and legislative testimony throughout the year.

Council members are selected to ensure a diverse representation of Maryland’s youth statewide, and are appointed by the:

Governor of Maryland

President of the Maryland Senate

Speaker of the Maryland House of Delegates

Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention Youth and Victim Services appoints council members nominated by the: Maryland Association of Student Councils, University System of Maryland Student Council, Maryland Higher Education Commission Student Advisory Council, and Association of Local Management Boards.



The application for 2021-2022 is available through June 30, 2021 online at http://goccp.maryland.gov/myac-application/.

The Council will host a virtual Question and Answer session for applicants to learn more about the Council and the application process. The session will be held on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 1:00 pm. Look for more information about this event and registration online here: http://goccp.maryland.gov/myac/.

