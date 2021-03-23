John Michael Anderson Wood, 19, of Lusby, pleaded guilty on March 22, 2021, to 5 charges in connection with an October 2019, shooting incident. The charges were first-degree assault, use of a handgun in a crime of violence, possession of a regulated firearm under age 21, and 2 counts of reckless endangerment. The charges carry a maximum penalty of 60 years’ incarceration.

Wood was the co-defendant of Dru M. Sultzaberger. Wood and Sultzaberger became involved in a dispute over marijuana at a party. They armed themselves with handguns, drove to the victim’s residence in Lusby, , and fired several shots into the victim’s car, one of which struck her in the face.

Sultzaberger pleaded guilty and received 17 years’ incarceration in January, 2021. Wood’s sentencing hearing is set for April 23, 2021. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant State’s Attorney Lee Ann Bell.

Original Article: Lusby Teens charged with Attempted First Degree Murder and twelve other charges

