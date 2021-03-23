Meet Quincey who is anxiously awaiting to meet her new family.

Quincey is a tan and white female Pitbull (Staffordshire Bull Terrier) mix. She is approximately 1 year, 6 months old. She weighs about 45.7 lbs.. She has not been spayed but will be fully vetted and microchipped upon adoption.

Email us or make an appointment today to meet this cutie.

To schedule an appointment to meet her, email animalshelter@charlescountymd.gov today!

Tri County Animal Shelter

6707 Animal Shelter Road

Hughesville, MD 20637

301-932-1713

