The flavors of the Caribbean are bursting out in Charles County. Three new restaurants are in the process of opening or have recently opened. I have not been to any of them yet, I usually like to wait a few weeks before I write about the food at a new restaurant.
So, if you go let me know your thoughts. I love Caribbean food and (if you know me) I really love plantains!
Two restaurants are in LaPlata and one is in White Plains. Here is some information on these new places:
Foodmi Restaurant
- 114 Drury Drive
- LaPlata, MD
- 301-392-9000
Hours:
- Monday through Saturday – 10:00am to 8:00pm
- Sunday – Closed
This restaurant has already opened and serves African and Caribbean cuisine. They offer dine-in, take out, and online ordering.
Foodmi Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Foodmi-Restaurant-100159592050883
Ka’ribbean Fire
- 13 Shining Willow Way
- LaPlata, MD
- 240-512-2114
Hours:
- Tuesday through Friday – 11:00am to 8:00pm
- Saturday – 12:00am to 9:00pm
- Sunday – 12:00pm to 6:00pm
- Monday – Closed
Last weekend, this restaurant had their grand-opening. LaPlata Mayor Jeannine James cut the ribbon! Ka’ribbean Fire is in the former Urban BBQ space. According to their Facebook page Ka’ribbean Fire is where the taste of the Islands, meets the South!!! They serve authentic Southern and Caribbean cuisine. They will offer dine-in (not sure if dining-in is available yet). They have carry-out and online ordering.
Ka’ribbean Fire Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/KaRibbeanFire
Ka’ribbean Fire website: https://www.karibbeanfire.net
Link to Ka’ribbean Fire menu: https://www.karibbeanfire.net/menu
Cool Runnings Jamaican Restaurant
- 4451 Crain Highway
- White Plains, MD
- 240-585-5624
Hours:
- Monday through Thursday – 10:00am to 11:00pm
- Friday and Saturday – 10:00am to 1:00am
- Sunday – 10:00am to 8:00pm
This restaurant is not open yet but should be opening soon. It is a great location for Waldorf customers. Check out their Facebook page for opening information.
Cool Runnings Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/CoolRunningsEatery
I am looking forward to great food at these new restaurants! I will write more after my visits.