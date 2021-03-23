The flavors of the Caribbean are bursting out in Charles County. Three new restaurants are in the process of opening or have recently opened. I have not been to any of them yet, I usually like to wait a few weeks before I write about the food at a new restaurant.

So, if you go let me know your thoughts. I love Caribbean food and (if you know me) I really love plantains!

Two restaurants are in LaPlata and one is in White Plains. Here is some information on these new places:

Foodmi Restaurant

114 Drury Drive

LaPlata, MD

301-392-9000

Hours:

Monday through Saturday – 10:00am to 8:00pm

Sunday – Closed

This restaurant has already opened and serves African and Caribbean cuisine. They offer dine-in, take out, and online ordering.

Foodmi Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Foodmi-Restaurant-100159592050883

Ka’ribbean Fire

13 Shining Willow Way

LaPlata, MD

240-512-2114

Hours:

Tuesday through Friday – 11:00am to 8:00pm

Saturday – 12:00am to 9:00pm

Sunday – 12:00pm to 6:00pm

Monday – Closed

Last weekend, this restaurant had their grand-opening. LaPlata Mayor Jeannine James cut the ribbon! Ka’ribbean Fire is in the former Urban BBQ space. According to their Facebook page Ka’ribbean Fire is where the taste of the Islands, meets the South!!! They serve authentic Southern and Caribbean cuisine. They will offer dine-in (not sure if dining-in is available yet). They have carry-out and online ordering.

Ka’ribbean Fire Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/KaRibbeanFire

Ka’ribbean Fire website: https://www.karibbeanfire.net

Link to Ka’ribbean Fire menu: https://www.karibbeanfire.net/menu

Cool Runnings Jamaican Restaurant

4451 Crain Highway

White Plains, MD

240-585-5624

Hours:

Monday through Thursday – 10:00am to 11:00pm

Friday and Saturday – 10:00am to 1:00am

Sunday – 10:00am to 8:00pm

This restaurant is not open yet but should be opening soon. It is a great location for Waldorf customers. Check out their Facebook page for opening information.

Cool Runnings Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/CoolRunningsEatery

I am looking forward to great food at these new restaurants! I will write more after my visits.

Like this: Like Loading...