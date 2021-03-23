St. Mary’s City, MD- The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s lacrosse team moved up one spot to No. 20 in the latest Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association (IWLCA) Division III Coaches Poll this week. The Seahawks were ranked 21st in last week’s poll.

The Seahawks are currently 2-1 with victories over Shenandoah and No. 23 Lynchburg. Their lone loss came against No. 4 Salisbury on Mar. 13. St. Mary’s College did not compete in a game last week due to a postponement against Randolph-Macon College. The Seahawks will take on the Yellow Jackets for an away contest on Mar. 28 in their next game.

Franklin & Marshall (1-0) picked up 19 first-place votes to retain the top spot in this week’s Division III Coaches Poll. Tufts and Washington and Lee (4-0) followed closely behind in the second and third spots, and Salisbury (6-0) leapfrogged Gettysburg (1-0) to climb into fourth, leaving the Bullets at number five. Two new teams entered the poll this week, as Roanoke (3-0) and Christopher Newport (4-2) claimed the final two spots, while Bates College began receiving votes.

