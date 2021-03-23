Prince Frederick, MD- The winners of the 31st Annual Calvert County History Fair were celebrated on Saturday evening during a virtual ceremony that featured a showing of the winning senior division documentary. This year, students conducted research related to the theme Communication in History and submitted their projects—whether a paper, website, exhibit, or documentary—electronically.

Dr. Daniel D. Curry, Superintendent, said, “All of the students who completed History Fair projects are to be commended. Participation was voluntary this year, and I am proud of their work ethic, commitment, and gumption.”

The virtual ceremony was attended by Melanie Miller, daughter of the late Senator Thomas V. Mike Miller, who was an ardent supporter of the History Fair and a lifelong student of history. Senator Miller annually attended the Fair and especially enjoyed talking to students about their projects. Scott McComb, Supervisor of Social Studies, said, “For more than two decades, Senator Miller never missed a Calvert County History Fair Award Ceremony. He supported our contest through his personal generosity, but more importantly, he truly celebrated the learning and achievement of all our participants.”

The awards for the most outstanding projects are named in honor of Senator Miller. Olivia Herrin, an 8th grader at Northern Middle School, won the Senator Thomas V. Mike Miller Award for Most Outstanding Junior Division Project for her research paper entitled “The Wilhelm Gustloff: A Tragedy Erased by Victors.” Adaline Ruff, a senior at Calvert High School, was awarded the Senator Thomas V. Mike Miller Award for Most Outstanding Senior Division Project for her documentary “Birth of a Nation: Communicating the Lie.”

The Calvert County History Fair is a stepping stone for CCPS students to participate in Maryland History Day and perhaps National History Day. Two students in each category will advance to the Maryland History Day competition.

