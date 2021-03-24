[McLean, VA] March 24, 2021 – The Alzheimer’s Association National Capital Area Chapter will present a free screening of the film Grandpa’s Hands on Thursday, April 8. The event will include a Q&A discussion with Darren Colston, creator of the film, and a discussion on the warning signs of Alzheimer’s.

Grandpa’s Hands is a short narrative film about a Jackson, a young professional who makes a rare visit with his grandfather and struggles to reconnect due to his grandfather’s dementia. The dementia echoes the pain of betrayal and racial discrimination. When Jackson’s grandfather confronts an unwanted visitor, his past and present merge bringing Jackson along for an important lesson of love and respect.

“I’m excited to screen my film, Grandpa’s Hands, with Alzheimer’s Association’s National Capital Area Chapter,” said Darren Colston, creator of the film. “I look forward to having a conversation with the community about the trials and triumphs of being a caretaker and family member of a loved one impacted by dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.”

“I wanted to show this film to spotlight the impact that Alzheimer’s has on the individual, the family and the community,” said Tara Davis-Rama, Diversity and Inclusion Program Manager with the Alzheimer’s Association National Capital Area Chapter. “This film depicts the reality of a young man trying to balance his professional life while caring for his grandfather. I hope this film will highlight male caregivers as well as serve as an invitation to invite more young men to participate in Support Groups.”

In addition to the film screening and Q&A session with Colston, the evening will feature a workshop and discussion on the warning signs of Alzheimer’s. The workshop will start at 6 p.m. The film screening and Q&A with Colston will run from 7 – 8 p.m. The event is free. Registration is required. To register, visit alz.org/nca or call 800.272.3900.

