LA PLATA, MD, MARCH 24, 2021 – In August 2020, Maryland’s First Lady Yumi Hogan issued a call for artists from all of Maryland’s 23 counties, and the city of Baltimore. She had tasked the Maryland State Arts Council with creating a portfolio book showcasing rich examples of Maryland visual artists.

The portfolio book, Artists of Maryland: Visual Art was released this month and includes two Charles County artists, Addison Likins and Brent Bovell. A copy of the book is available in the Charles County Arts Alliance office in La Plata to view in person, and will be made available on the Maryland State Arts Council website (www.msac.org) in the near future for online viewing.

The CCAA is proud to have Addison and Brent’s work included in this wonderful compilation, as an example of the extraordinary creative work being done in Charles County. CCAA Gallery Specialist Gale Kladitis said it best, “Charles County has talent and people need to know.” See below to learn more about our artists and their featured artworks.

For more information, call (301) 392-5900 or email info@charlescountyarts.org.

Brent Bovell of Waldorf, MD, has lived here with his family since 1990. His love for art began while attending elementary school in Washington DC, and he is a 1983 graduate of the Duke Ellington School of the Arts where he specialized in the visual arts. After 30 years of working for the City of Alexandria as a shop foreman, Brent has spent the past 2.5 years in retirement and reconnecting with his love for painting.

His featured work, Hummingbird, 2019, Oil on Canvas, is pictured below.



Addison Likins, of La Plata, MD, studied photography and film making in undergraduate and graduate schools. His professional career included working as an editor and reporter, teaching English and Journalism, and he retired in 2011 an analyst and manager. Since retiring he has pursed his artistic passions, with his work being published in regional magazines and selected for and exhibited at several juried and solo show throughout the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia.

His featured work, Where the River Bends, 2018, Digital Photograph, is pictured below.

