St. Mary’s City, MD – Four Seahawks were named NFHCA Division III Scholars of Distinction, the National Field Hockey Coaches Association announced today (Mar. 23). Sophie Carlson , Kelly Emge , Hayden Kesner , and Rachel Lansbury represented the St. Mary’s College of Maryland field hockey team on the list.

Lansbury earned the honor for the third consecutive year, while Emge was named to the list for the second straight year.

This year, over 450 student-athletes have been recognized as NFHCA Division III Scholars of Distinction.

The Scholars of Distinction program recognizes student-athletes who have achieved a cumulative grade-point average of 3.9 or higher through the first semester of the 2020-21 academic year.

The complete listing of the 2020 NFHCA Division III Scholars of Distinction can be here. Honorees are listed alphabetically first by institution, then according to their last name.

Like this: Like Loading...