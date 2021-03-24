Google has fixed an issue which meant Android phone apps were crashing. The likes of Facebook, Gmail and Amazon were impacted by the problems, which started on Monday (22.03.21) and seemed to be down to the Android System WebView, which lets Android apps display web content.

A Google spokesman told the BBC: “We have resolved the issue with WebView that caused some apps on Android to crash for some users. Updating Android System WebView and Google Chrome via Google Play should now resolve the issue.” DownDetector – which measures outages – revealed a surge in issues for both Amazon and Gmail, a…

Read More

Like this: Like Loading...