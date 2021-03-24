The Philadelphia Eagles have brought in Joe Flacco as their backup quarterback. On Tuesday, the team announced that Flacco agreed to a one-year deal, with $3.5 million guaranteed.

“We want to have a really strong quarterback room,” general manager Howie Roseman said last week. “We’ve always tried to value that position and have depth at that position.” With the addition of Flacco, the team gets exactly what Roseman wants. Flacco is a veteran quarterback who will serve as a mentor to second-year starter Jalen Hurts. Flacco was drafted in the 2008 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens.

