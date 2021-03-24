St. Mary’s Ryken is very grateful to our athletic trainers, Mr. DJ Hayes and Ms. Bailey Clark for managing a professional, healthy and positive athletic training program for our student-athletes. The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County were pleased to recognize National Athletic Trainers Month during their business meeting on March 9.

Mr. Hayes and Ms. Clark will continue to advocate for their profession and role in our community by providing the finest health care to the student-athletes at St. Mary’s Ryken. To learn more about the sports medicine program at St. Mary’s Ryken, please visit https://www.smrhs.org/athletics/inside-athletics/sports-medicine.

