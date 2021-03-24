OWINGS MILLS, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s soccer team traveled to Stevenson University to take on the Mustangs on Tuesday (Mar. 23) evening. The Seahawks used two second-half goals to defeat the Mustangs 2-0.

St. Mary’s College – 2, Stevenson University – 0

How It Happened

The first half of action was scoreless, but the Seahawks held the slight advantage in shots (5-3) and corner kicks (2-1). Two of the three Mustangs shots were on goal, but Liam Delone-Bellsey tallied saves on both scoring attempts.

tallied saves on both scoring attempts. The Seahawks found their offensive rhythm in the second half by firing off 15 shots and recording two goals for the eventual victory. St. Mary’s College opened up the scoring when Daniel Folson drew a foul and earned a penalty kick. Folsom took full advantage of the opportunity by burying his shot into the back of the net in the 62nd minute.

drew a foul and earned a penalty kick. Folsom took full advantage of the opportunity by burying his shot into the back of the net in the 62nd minute. The Seahawks held their slim advantage for the next 25 minutes but eventually extended their lead with a goal from Isaac Ekobo . Zack Glime found Ekobo for the assist in the 87th minute. The Seahawks held the Mustangs scoreless for the next three minutes for the 2-0 victory. In all, the Seahawks bested the Mustangs in shots (15-5) and corner kicks (5-2) in the second half.

Inside the Box Score

As mentioned above, Folson and Ekobo led the Seahawks with one goal each, while Glime dished out the lone assist. Glime fired off a team-best four shots on the evening. Delone-Bellsey played all 90 minutes in goal for the Seahawks and collected three saves.

Up Next for the Seahawks

Mar. 26 vs. Salisbury | 7 PM | Jamie L. Roberts Stadium

