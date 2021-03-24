BUENA VISTA, Va. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s lacrosse team (2-4, 0-1 C2C) hit the road on Tuesday (Mar. 23) to take on the Southern Virginia University Knights (3-5, 1-2 C2C). The Seahawks fell to the Knights 15-9 in their Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference opener.

The Seahawks started the game strong when Abe Hubbard scored an unassisted goal to capture an early 1-0 lead. However, the Knights responded with a six goal run to end the first quarter and start the second to jump out to a 6-1 advantage.

scored an unassisted goal to capture an early 1-0 lead. However, the Knights responded with a six goal run to end the first quarter and start the second to jump out to a 6-1 advantage. Trailing by five, St. Mary’s College tallied back-to-back scores with goals from Jack Brocato and Jack Gillogly to trim the Knight lead to three. Next, the momentum the Seahawks built was quickly taken away when Southern Virginia netted five consecutive goals to extend their lead to 11-3. Jude Brown recorded the last goal for the Seahawks in the third quarter, but the Knights responded with back-to-back goals and took a 13-4 advantage into the final frame of action.

and to trim the Knight lead to three. Next, the momentum the Seahawks built was quickly taken away when Southern Virginia netted five consecutive goals to extend their lead to 11-3. recorded the last goal for the Seahawks in the third quarter, but the Knights responded with back-to-back goals and took a 13-4 advantage into the final frame of action. The Seahawks made an admirable comeback attempt in the fourth quarter with four consecutive goals to start the stanza. Dominic Venanzi scored twice during the run, while Ben Claffee and Hubbard found the back of the net once to cut the Southern Virginia lead to 13-8. With four minutes remaining in regulation, the Seahawks were outscored 2-1 and fell 15-9.

