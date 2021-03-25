Waldorf, MD – The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs announced the signing of a pair of right-handed pitchers for the 2021 season, Dalton Geekie and Austin Glorius. The Blue Crabs will hold a Zoom Press Conference today, 3/25, at 3 PM EST with this week’s new players, and is open to all fans and media.

Geekie was originally a 22nd round draft pick by the Atlanta Braves out of Georgia Highlands College in 2015. After recovering from Tommy John Surgery he circled through the Independent Frontier League before signing with the Chicago Cubs organization in 2019. Geekie jumped right into a closing role with the Single-A South Bend Cubs, and would finish the 2019 campaign back with the Frontier League’s Lake Erie Crushers.

The 6’5” Geekie was drafted as a two-way player, and didn’t pitch much in high school. It was in Junior College that his coaches recognized that he would be best as a pitcher. The right-hander excelled in the Braves organization, and has a career 3.05 ERA in just under 100 professional appearances. Southern Maryland will use him primarily in a relief role, all 94 of his professional appearances have come out of the bullpen.

Austin Glorius was acquired in a trade with the New Jersey Jackals during the 2020 offseason. The 26-year-old right-handed pitcher began his professional career in 2015 in the Boston Red Sox organization where he would spend four seasons, reaching as high as Advanced-A, Salem.

The former Valdosta State star first ventured into Independent Baseball in 2019 with the Jackals, posting a 4.25 ERA in 35 relief appearances.

“We had the best bullpen in the Atlantic League in 2019, and adding arms like Geekie and Glorious to our 2021 roster puts us in a good position to repeat our success from 2019,” said Blue Crabs General Manager, Courtney Knichel.

Like this: Like Loading...