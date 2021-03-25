The Department of Child Nutrition of Calvert County Public Schools will distribute Grab ‘N Go meals on the following dates: March 26 (Friday), March 30 (Tuesday), April 9 (Friday), April 16 (Friday), April 23 (Friday), and April 30 (Friday).
Kits continue to be available free of charge. Parents/guardians wishing to pick up meals without their children being present must pre-register. Families may register by calling the Child Nutrition Office at 443.550.8680 Monday through Friday, 7:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. Any parent/guardian who is unsure if their child is already registered for the program, may contact the Child Nutrition Office. Once registered, parents/guardians may pick up meals without their children being present.
GRAB ‘N GO MEAL DATES AND TIMES
- March 26 (Friday) 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
- March 30 (Tuesday) – the last student day before spring break
- 10:00 a.m. -11:00 p.m. at Windy Hill M.S., Huntingtown H.S., Calvert H.S. and Patuxent H.S.
- 11:00 a.m. -12:00 p.m. at Southern M.S.
- April 9 (Friday) 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
- April 16 (Friday) 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
- April 23 (Friday) 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
- April 30 (Friday) 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
GRAB ‘N GO MEAL LOCATIONS
- Windy Hill Middle School (bus drop-off area)
9560 Boyds Turn Rd. Owings, MD 20736
- Calvert High School (side parking lot):
520 Fox Run Blvd. Prince Frederick, MD 20678
GPS Address:600 Dares Beach Rd. Prince Frederick, MD 20678
- Southern Middle School (bus drop-off area):
9615 H.G. Trueman Rd. Lusby, MD 20657
- Patuxent High School (bus drop-off area):
12485 Southern Connector Blvd. Lusby, MD 20657
- Huntingtown High School (student parking lot, right side of building):
4125 N. Solomons Island Rd. Huntingtown, MD 20639