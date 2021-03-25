Prince Frederick, MD- Every few years, Calvert Library Foundation hosts an art auction. It is always a great opportunity to buy fabulous gifts and adorn your home with prints and originals that are beautifully framed. The prices are usually quite reasonable, and a percentage of the sales goes to the Foundation to support Calvert Library. There have been years when the auction has raised over $20,000.

This year it is easier than ever to participate. Participants will be able to join online from home. If you like the excitement of the live bidding process, you can bid during the event on Saturday, April 17 beginning at 7 pm. If you prefer to set your limits and trust in luck, you can set your minimum and maximum bids for the pieces you are most interested in during the preview period that begins April 15 at 9 am. The first step is to register to bid on Monday, April 5 at 9 am, on the Marlin Art Auction site (https://bid.marlinart.com/) for the Calvert Library Foundation auction. To add excitement to that component, the first 75 guests registered on the Marlin site for this auction will be entered to win a $150 Amazon gift card.

All purchased art will be shipped free of charge within the continental US so tell your friends (especially those whose art tastes differ from yours…unless you really like the competition) to register as well. If you would like the library to email you a reminder about registering on April 5, you can register for the event on the library calendar at https://bit.ly/CLFoundationauction.

Calvert Library Foundation provides support for many of the extras at Calvert Library. They have provided funding for things such as Imagination Stations (interactive early learning and play stations for babies through preschoolers) for each library location, Teen Zone renovations, new shelving for several branches, data for mobile hotspots, iPad classroom sets for STEM classes and Foundation Center subscription to support nonprofits in the county.

Calvert Library Foundation expects to kickoff a major capital campaign for the new Twin Beaches Branch as well, so keep an eye out for great opportunities to make a significant impact on our county through giving that will support a Maker Space, improved technology, public meeting space with A/V, significantly increased useful space and attractive, comfortable design features that will take advantage of the beautiful site of the prospective building with a view of the Chesapeake Bay.

Questions about the auction can be sent to calvertlibraryfoundation@calvertlibrary.info or call Calvert Library at 410-535-0291. Donations can be made on the https://calvertlibraryfoundation.org website by clicking on the Donate Now button at the top.

Like this: Like Loading...