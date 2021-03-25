BUENA VISTA, Va. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland volleyball team (0-3, 0-0 C2C) traveled to the Knights of Southern Virginia University (4-1, 0-0 C2C) Wednesday afternoon (Mar. 24). The Seahawks dropped the match to the Knights by a final score of 3-1.

St. Mary’s College – 1 Southern Virginia University – 3

How It Happened

The Seahawks started their away trip off slow by going down 9-4 to the Knights early on and eventually dropped the first set 25-5.

St. Mary’s College woke up in the second and traded points with Southern Virginia until the two teams found themselves tied 8-8. The Knights went on a run to make it 21-11 and that was ultimately too much for the Seahawks to overcome as they lost the second set 25-17.

The best start of the day for the Seahawks was in the third when they raced out to a 9-4 lead early on. St. Mary’s College continued to play well and found themselves up 22-14 late in the third set. The Knights made a strong push at the end of the set but the Seahawks were able to hold on for a 25-23 win.

The fourth was once again another competitive set as the two exchanged points until they reached a 9-9 tie. The Knights pulled ahead to take it to 21-18 in favor of Southern Virginia and they closed out the match from there with a 25-18 fourth set win.

Credit: Bill Wood / St. MAry's College of Maryland

Inside the Box Score

Meghan Stevens led the Seahawks offensively with 10 kills and Chanel Lucas was right behind her with eight.

led the Seahawks offensively with 10 kills and was right behind her with eight. Nicole Gibson continued to lead the Seahawks in assists as she recorded 20 on the day.

continued to lead the Seahawks in assists as she recorded 20 on the day. Stevens also led the Seahawks in digs with 18 and Ashley Welch was second with 12.

Up Next for the Seahawks

Mar. 26 at Neumann University | 6:00 P.M. | Merenda Center for Sport

Like this: Like Loading...