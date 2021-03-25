BUENA VISTA, Va. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland volleyball team (0-3, 0-0 C2C) traveled to the Knights of Southern Virginia University (4-1, 0-0 C2C) Wednesday afternoon (Mar. 24). The Seahawks dropped the match to the Knights by a final score of 3-1.
St. Mary’s College – 1 Southern Virginia University – 3
How It Happened
- The Seahawks started their away trip off slow by going down 9-4 to the Knights early on and eventually dropped the first set 25-5.
- St. Mary’s College woke up in the second and traded points with Southern Virginia until the two teams found themselves tied 8-8. The Knights went on a run to make it 21-11 and that was ultimately too much for the Seahawks to overcome as they lost the second set 25-17.
- The best start of the day for the Seahawks was in the third when they raced out to a 9-4 lead early on. St. Mary’s College continued to play well and found themselves up 22-14 late in the third set. The Knights made a strong push at the end of the set but the Seahawks were able to hold on for a 25-23 win.
- The fourth was once again another competitive set as the two exchanged points until they reached a 9-9 tie. The Knights pulled ahead to take it to 21-18 in favor of Southern Virginia and they closed out the match from there with a 25-18 fourth set win.
Inside the Box Score
- Meghan Stevens led the Seahawks offensively with 10 kills and Chanel Lucas was right behind her with eight.
- Nicole Gibson continued to lead the Seahawks in assists as she recorded 20 on the day.
- Stevens also led the Seahawks in digs with 18 and Ashley Welch was second with 12.
Up Next for the Seahawks
- Mar. 26 at Neumann University | 6:00 P.M. | Merenda Center for Sport