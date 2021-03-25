LEONARDTOWN, MD (March 25, 2021) – The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) COVID-19 testing site located at the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department (BDVFD) in Lexington Park is closing, the last day of operations will be Friday, March 26, 2021. The health department team thanks BDVFD and St. Mary’s County Government for use of the BDVFD facility over the past few months.

SMCHD will be opening two new COVID-19 testing sites at the new School-Based Health Centers (SBHCs) beginning Monday, March 29, 2021:

SMCHD COVID-19 Testing (effective March 29, 2021)

Locations: SMCHD Main Office at 21580 Peabody St in Leonardtown Monday – Friday from 9:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. New! Spring Ridge Middle School at 19856 Three Notch Rd in Lexington Park Spring Break Community Hours ( March 29, 2021 – April 2, 2021 only ) Monday – Thursday from 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Friday 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Community Hours (Beginning April 5, 2021) Monday – Thursday from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. Daytime hours will be restricted to school access only New! Margaret Brent Middle School at 29675 Point Lookout Rd in Mechanicsville Community Hours: Monday – Thursday from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. Daytime hours will be restricted to school access only

No appointment or doctor’s order needed for testing

Free of charge (no out-of-pocket cost, co-payment, co-insurance, etc.)

Available for those who live or work in St. Mary’s County

More information on local COVID-19 testing is available at www.smchd.org/covid-19-testing. For more information about COVID-19 updates and information, visit www.smchd.org/coronavirus.

