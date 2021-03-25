Baltimore, Md., Thursday, March 24, 2021 — The Daily Record has named Jaymi Sterling, Assistant State’s Attorney for the Office of the State’s Attorney for Anne Arundel County, to its 2021 listing of Maryland’s Top 100 Women.

Maryland’s Top 100 Women was founded in 1996 to recognize outstanding achievements by women demonstrated through professional accomplishments, community leadership and mentoring. More than 1,500 women have been presented with the honor over the years.

Nominees were asked to complete an application outlining their educational and career history, professional and community involvement, corporate and nonprofit board memberships and mentoring experience. They were encouraged to submit letters of recommendation from those who are familiar with their accomplishments professionally, in the community and through mentoring.

Twelve women will be inducted into the Circle of Excellence, receiving the award for a third and final time.

A panel of business professionals, previous Maryland’s Top 100 Women honorees from throughout the state and a representative of The Daily Record reviewed the final applications and selected this year’s honorees.

“The 2021 Maryland’s Top 100 Women are hard-working, community-minded and not afraid to speak out for what they believe in. They support others, particularly through mentoring, and find innovative ways to create a positive impact in Maryland and beyond,” said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, group publisher of The Daily Record. “We celebrate this year’s Top 100 Women’s achievements and look forward to their future accomplishments.”

Maryland's Top 100 Women awards will be presented on May 13 at an online celebration from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Each of the winners will be celebrated for their achievements through video storytelling. Guests will have the opportunity to participate in the program with their congratulations and cheers using social media platforms from their homes or offices.

The event hashtag is #TDRevents.

Winners will be profiled in a special magazine that will be inserted into the May 14 issue of The Daily Record and will be available online at TheDailyRecord.com.

The Circle of Excellence Sponsor is GBMC; Virtual Reception Sponsor is Notre Dame of Maryland University. Leadership Sponsor is Towson University; Celebration Sponsor is Epsilon Registration, and Diamond Sponsor is Keswick.

