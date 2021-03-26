Prince Frederick, MD – Sarah Simmons will transition into the Interim Executive Director role at Calvert Hospice effective July 1, following the retirement of Dr. Jean Fleming.

Sarah began as a Nurse Case Manager at Calvert Hospice in September of 2008. She has served in various nursing and quality improvement roles since that time and currently works as the agency’s Director of Quality and Compliance. “I am honored to have the opportunity to serve Calvert Hospice as Interim Executive Director, and feel privileged to continue to work alongside our amazing team in this new role,” Sarah stated.

Sarah Simmons

“We are incredibly fortunate that Sarah has accepted this position; I can’t think of a better way for me to retire than to know that Sarah will be taking on the executive leadership of our agency. Her extensive knowledge and deep commitment to hospice and palliative medicine ensure Calvert Hospice will continue to provide exceptional care for our community when we are needed most,” stated Jean Fleming, Executive Director.

Sarah will work closely with Jean and the Board of Directors over the coming months to ensure a smooth transition for Calvert Hospice and the patients and families they serve.

