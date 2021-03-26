La Plata, MD- Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) will not hold traditional high school proms or senior formals this school year.

High school prom dates are identified annually in the Parent Handbook/Calendar, but are subject to change. A committee of CCPS staff and administrators considered ways to alter the traditional prom to meet COVID guidelines, but after consulting with district and health department leaders, it was determined that CCPS is not able to safely host an in-person senior formal or prom.

Superintendent of Schools Kimberly Hill said while she understands the disappointment many seniors feel about this decision, she is glad the school system is able to move forward with planning in-person graduation ceremonies.

“While we are not able to offer the Class of 2021 a formal senior prom, I am committed to providing the Class of 2021 with a meaningful, in-person outdoor graduation ceremony in which each graduate can be recognized for their hard work over the past 13 years,” Hill said.

CCPS will host outdoor graduation ceremonies to honor the Class of 2021 at Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf. The ceremonies are set to take place May 28 through June 3. Graduates are limited to three tickets in order for CCPS to comply with social distancing guidelines and capacity restrictions. More information about high school graduations is posted on the CCPS website at ccboe.com.

Like this: Like Loading...