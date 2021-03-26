STATEWIDE (March 25, 2021) – The Office of the State Fire Marshal’s Office Special Operations Division regrets to inform the community of the passing of retired K9 “Blitz”. Blitz was the faithful partner of Master Deputy State Fire Marshal and Bomb Technician Ed Ernst since May 2014.

Blitz served as an explosive detection dog from June 2011 until October 2019. Blitz conducted explosive sweeps at M & T Bank Stadium, Oriole Park at Camden’s Yards, and FedEx Field before major events and University of Maryland football and basketball games. M/DSFM Ernst and Blitz assisted with many presidential details, including former President Trump and, at the time, Vice President Biden, along with foreign dignitary movements and events. Blitz also assisted the Office of the State Fire Marshal Bomb Squad with bomb threats, suspicious vehicles, and packages and securing perimeters.

The OSFM has a long history of using only Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosive (BATF) certified canines; however, Blitz was the first Maryland State Police certified canine team for the OSFM. M/DSFM Ernst and Blitz would train together weekly to maintain their certification.

With a total of 189 calls for service during his time with the OSFM, Ernst recalled one of the most memorable included an executed search warrant of a Boonsboro home where suspected pipe bombs were being constructed. Blitz successfully located a half-pound of smokeless powder in a bedroom nightstand that matched the powder used in the bombs.

The 10-year-old German Shepherd was a cherished member of the Maryland State Police & the OSFM. “Blitz was an incredible dog. He loved people and loved sniffing out explosives. He was work-driven and always ready to play with his Kong’stated M/DSFM Ernst.

Blitz passed away peacefully with M/DSFM Ernst and his family by his side.

