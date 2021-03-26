LEONARDTOWN, MD – St. Mary’s County Public Schools will host a Virtual Rising Freshman Orientation Night for students entering grade nine in Fall 2021. The purpose of this event is to provide an opportunity for rising ninth graders and their families to preview ninth-grade course selections, learn about available pathways and programs, meet counselors and school administrators, and get an overview of high school graduation requirements. The Virtual Rising Freshman Orientation Night will take place at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 8, 2021, and can be accessed at www.smcps.org/RFO.

For more information, contact the Office of Strategic Planning and Communications at 301-475-5511, extension 32133, or email classof2025@smcps.org.

