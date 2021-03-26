LEONARDTOWN, MD (March 26, 2021) – The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) has updated the eligibility criteria for local SMCHD COVID-19 vaccination clinics to include:
- St. Mary’s County residents age 55 and older
- St. Mary’s County residents age 16 and older with a disability or with at least one the following underlying medical conditions that may increase the risk of severe COVID-19 illness (COVID-19 Vaccine Eligibility Self Certification Form required at vaccination appointment – medical record/letter from doctor no longer needed):
- Cancer
- Chronic kidney disease
- COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)
- Down Syndrome
- Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathies, hypertension or high blood pressure
- Overweight or Obese (body mass index [BMI] of 25 kg/m2 or higher)
- Pregnancy
- Sickle cell disease
- Smoking
- Diabetes
- Asthma (moderate-to-severe)
- Cerebrovascular disease
- Cystic fibrosis
- Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant, blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, or use of other immune weakening medicines
- Neurologic conditions, such as dementia
- Liver disease
- Pulmonary fibrosis
- Thalassemia
- Those in newly eligible occupational groups who currently work in St. Mary’s County OR are a St. Mary’s County resident serving another jurisdiction (requires documentation to verify occupational eligibility brought to vaccine appointment):
- Telecommunications (includes repair and maintenance)
- Public Safety (civil engineering, public works, hazardous materials management)
- Shelter and Housing (construction, specialty trade, appliance stores/repair/maintenance, public housing agencies)
- Custodial building services
- Information technology
- Finance (banks, accounting, credit, insurance)
For the full listing of currently eligible groups and registration for local SMCHD COVID-19 vaccination clinics, please visit www.smchd.org/covid-19-vaccine. New clinic registration links will be posted Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 4:00 p.m.
Eligible individuals are encouraged to review the allergy guidance and the FAQs for SMCHD COVID-19 vaccination prior to registering for a vaccine appointment. Appointment times are expected to fill quickly due to expanded eligibility. Medical conditions and occupational categories may be added to Phase 2 or clarified at a later date upon state guidance.
For local COVID-19 updates, information and data, please visit www.smchd.org/coronavirus or call the St. Mary’s County Health Department at 301-475-4330.