LEONARDTOWN, MD (March 26, 2021) – The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) has updated the eligibility criteria for local SMCHD COVID-19 vaccination clinics to include:

  • St. Mary’s County residents age 55 and older
  • St. Mary’s County residents age 16 and older with a disability or with at least one the following underlying medical conditions that may increase the risk of severe COVID-19 illness (COVID-19 Vaccine Eligibility Self Certification Form required at vaccination appointment – medical record/letter from doctor no longer needed):
  • Those in newly eligible occupational groups who currently work in St. Mary’s County OR are a St. Mary’s County resident serving another jurisdiction (requires documentation to verify occupational eligibility brought to vaccine appointment):
    • Telecommunications (includes repair and maintenance)
    • Public Safety (civil engineering, public works, hazardous materials management)
    • Shelter and Housing (construction, specialty trade, appliance stores/repair/maintenance, public housing agencies)
    • Custodial building services
    • Information technology
    • Finance (banks, accounting, credit, insurance)

 For the full listing of currently eligible groups and registration for local SMCHD COVID-19 vaccination clinics, please visit www.smchd.org/covid-19-vaccine. New clinic registration links will be posted Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. 
 
Eligible individuals are encouraged to review the allergy guidance and the FAQs for SMCHD COVID-19 vaccination prior to registering for a vaccine appointment. Appointment times are expected to fill quickly due to expanded eligibility. Medical conditions and occupational categories may be added to Phase 2 or clarified at a later date upon state guidance.
 
For local COVID-19 updates, information and data, please visit www.smchd.org/coronavirus or call the St. Mary’s County Health Department at 301-475-4330.

