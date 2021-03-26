LEONARDTOWN, MD (March 26, 2021) – The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) has updated the eligibility criteria for local SMCHD COVID-19 vaccination clinics to include:

For the full listing of currently eligible groups and registration for local SMCHD COVID-19 vaccination clinics, please visit www.smchd.org/covid-19-vaccine. New clinic registration links will be posted Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 4:00 p.m.



Eligible individuals are encouraged to review the allergy guidance and the FAQs for SMCHD COVID-19 vaccination prior to registering for a vaccine appointment. Appointment times are expected to fill quickly due to expanded eligibility. Medical conditions and occupational categories may be added to Phase 2 or clarified at a later date upon state guidance.



For local COVID-19 updates, information and data, please visit www.smchd.org/coronavirus or call the St. Mary’s County Health Department at 301-475-4330.

