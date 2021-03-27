ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s soccer team hosted the Salisbury University Sea Gulls on Friday (Mar. 26) at Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference action. The Seahawks played to a 0-0 draw to conclude their 2021 spring season.

St. Mary’s College – 0, Salisbury University – 0

How It Happened

The first half of action was scoreless and both squads struggled to find legitimate scoring chances. Salisbury held the slight advantage in shots (4-3) and both teams earned one corner kick each. The first half of play was also chippy as three yellow cards were handed out. Two were charged to the Seahawks, while one was handed to the Sea Gulls.

Both the Seahawks and Sea Gulls picked up the pace in the final half of play as both squads fired off seven shots apiece. St. Mary’s College finished the frame with four corner kicks compared to the Sea Gulls one. In all, the Seahawks placed four shots on goal compared to Salisbury’s three in the game.

Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Inside the Box Score

Isaac Ekobo led the Seahawks with four shots. Roshawn Panton added three on the night. Liam Delone-Bellsey and Matthew Kopsidas split time in goal this evening. Kopsidas collected three saves.

Up Next for the Seahawks

This concludes the 2021 spring season for the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s soccer team.

