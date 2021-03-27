ASTON, Pa. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland volleyball team (0-4, 0-0 C2C) traveled to the Knights of Neumann University (2-2, 0-0 AEC) Friday evening (Mar. 25). The Seahawks dropped the match to the Knights by a final score of 3-2.
St. Mary’s College – 2 Neumann University – 3
How It Happened
- The Seahawks came out hot and and fired out to a 15-10 lead over the Knights. The two teams split the next 10 points until the Seahawks found themselves up 20-15. From there St. Mary’s College won five of the next six points and took the first set 25-16.
- The second set was also very competitive as the two were tied early on at 6-6. Both teams traded points until Neumann was up 19-17 and they would extend that lead into a 25-22 second set win.
- Neumann jumped out to a 13-3 lead in the third and never looked back, taking the set 25-13.
- Neumann took a 1-0 lead in the fourth and that would be the only time the entire set that they would be ahead. St. Mary’s College won the next six points after going down 1-0 to be up 6-1 and cruised on to a 25-18 fourth set win.
- The fifth and final set of the day would go the way of the Knights as they claimed the win 15-11.
Inside the Box Score
- Meghan Stevens finished her season like she started it by once again leading the Seahawks offensively with 14 kills and Chanel Lucas was second with 12.
- Nicole Gibson had a huge night as she tallied 33 assists.
- Lucas, Erin Krauss and Katelyn Kluh all lead in blocks by contributing three each.
- Stevens also led the Seahawks in digs with 21 and Nicole Gibson was right behind her with 16.
Up Next for the Seahawks
- This concludes the Seahawks 2021 Spring season.