ASTON, Pa. –  The St. Mary’s College of Maryland volleyball team (0-4, 0-0 C2C) traveled to the Knights of Neumann University (2-2, 0-0 AEC) Friday evening (Mar. 25). The Seahawks dropped the match to the Knights by a final score of 3-2.

St. Mary’s College – 2 Neumann University – 3

How It Happened

  • The Seahawks came out hot and and fired out to a 15-10 lead over the Knights. The two teams split the next 10 points until the Seahawks found themselves up 20-15. From there St. Mary’s College won five of the next six points and took the first set 25-16. 
  • The second set was also very competitive as the two were tied early on at 6-6. Both teams traded points until Neumann was up 19-17 and they would extend that lead into a 25-22 second set win. 
  • Neumann jumped out to a 13-3 lead in the third and never looked back, taking the set 25-13.
  • Neumann took a 1-0 lead in the fourth and that would be the only time the entire set that they would be ahead. St. Mary’s College won the next six points after going down 1-0 to be up 6-1 and cruised on to a 25-18 fourth set win. 
  • The fifth and final set of the day would go the way of the Knights as they claimed the win 15-11. 
Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Inside the Box Score 

  • Meghan Stevens finished her season like she started it by once again leading the Seahawks offensively with 14 kills and Chanel Lucas was second with 12. 
  • Nicole Gibson had a huge night as she tallied 33 assists.
  • Lucas, Erin Krauss and Katelyn Kluh all lead in blocks by contributing three each. 
  • Stevens also led the Seahawks in digs with 21 and Nicole Gibson was right behind her with 16. 

Up Next for the Seahawks

  • This concludes the Seahawks 2021 Spring season.

