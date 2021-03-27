ASTON, Pa. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland volleyball team (0-4, 0-0 C2C) traveled to the Knights of Neumann University (2-2, 0-0 AEC) Friday evening (Mar. 25). The Seahawks dropped the match to the Knights by a final score of 3-2.

St. Mary’s College – 2 Neumann University – 3

How It Happened

The Seahawks came out hot and and fired out to a 15-10 lead over the Knights. The two teams split the next 10 points until the Seahawks found themselves up 20-15. From there St. Mary’s College won five of the next six points and took the first set 25-16.

The second set was also very competitive as the two were tied early on at 6-6. Both teams traded points until Neumann was up 19-17 and they would extend that lead into a 25-22 second set win.

Neumann jumped out to a 13-3 lead in the third and never looked back, taking the set 25-13.

Neumann took a 1-0 lead in the fourth and that would be the only time the entire set that they would be ahead. St. Mary’s College won the next six points after going down 1-0 to be up 6-1 and cruised on to a 25-18 fourth set win.

The fifth and final set of the day would go the way of the Knights as they claimed the win 15-11.

Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Inside the Box Score

Meghan Stevens finished her season like she started it by once again leading the Seahawks offensively with 14 kills and Chanel Lucas was second with 12.

finished her season like she started it by once again leading the Seahawks offensively with 14 kills and was second with 12. Nicole Gibson had a huge night as she tallied 33 assists.

had a huge night as she tallied 33 assists. Lucas, Erin Krauss and Katelyn Kluh all lead in blocks by contributing three each.

and all lead in blocks by contributing three each. Stevens also led the Seahawks in digs with 21 and Nicole Gibson was right behind her with 16.

Up Next for the Seahawks

This concludes the Seahawks 2021 Spring season.

