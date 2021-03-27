WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said on Friday it will issue a proposed rule to preserve and fortify a program for immigrants, nicknamed “Dreamers,” who are living illegally in the United States after entering as children.

President Joe Biden issued a memo on Jan. 20, his first day in office, that directed the agency and the U.S. attorney general to maintain the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which protects Dreamer immigrants from deportation. “We are taking action to preserve and fortify DACA. This is in keeping with the President’s memo…

