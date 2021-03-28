After background checks, several White House staff members were asked to resign, were suspended, or are now working remotely because they revealed past marijuana use. Additional security factors, including hard drug use, caused five people to lose their jobs at the White House.

Although marijuana use is legal in many states, it is still illegal on the federal level, which is an obstacle during the federal security clearance process. On Friday, the White House underscored that it had eased some security clearance policy restrictions to be more lenient about employing individuals with a history …

