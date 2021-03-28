ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today joined 25 governors from across the country in a joint statement on the rise in anti-Asian hate. Read the joint statement.
“As governors, we take care in protecting the people of our states. The tragic loss of loved ones in Atlanta that left eight people dead, including six Asian Americans, is part of a long and painful litany of acts of hate against Asian Americans across the country.
“Today, and everyday, we stand in solidarity, in support, and in shared resolve with the Asian American community. Hate will not divide our states and our communities, and we condemn all expressions of racism, xenophobia, scapegoating, and anti-Asian sentiment.
“From the Chinese Exclusion Act to the incarceration of Japanese Americans in World War II to the mistreatment of Muslims and Sikhs after 9/11, this year is part of a history of racism against the Asian American community.
“In the past year, the use of anti-Asian rhetoric during the pandemic has resulted in Asian Americans being harassed, assaulted, and scapegoated for the COVID-19 pandemic. The Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University in San Bernardino released findings in early March that showed hate crimes against Asian-Americans spiked 149% from 2019 to 2020, even while hate crimes fell overall.
“What is happening to Asian Americans is simply un-American. We condemn racism, violence, and hatred against our AAPI communities, and we must do more to protect, lift up, and support the Asian American community.”
- Governor Gavin Newsom, State of California
- Governor Jared Polis, State of Colorado
- Governor Ned Lamont, State of Connecticut
- Governor John Carney, State of Delaware
- Governor Lourdes Leon Guerrero, Territory of Guam
- Governor David Ige, State of Hawaii
- Governor J.B. Pritzker, State of Illinois
- Governor Laura Kelly, State of Kansas
- Governor Andy Beshear, Commonwealth of Kentucky
- Governor John Bel Edwards, State of Louisiana
- Governor Janet Mills, State of Maine
- Governor Larry Hogan, State of Maryland
- Governor Charlie Baker, Commonwealth of Massachusetts
- Governor Gretchen Whitmer, State of Michigan
- Governor Timothy Walz, State of Minnesota
- Governor Steve Sisolak, State of Nevada
- Governor Phil Murphy, State of New Jersey
- Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, State of New Mexico
- Governor Andrew Cuomo, State of New York
- Governor Roy Cooper, State of North Carolina
- Governor Kate Brown, State of Oregon
- Governor Tom Wolf, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
- Governor Daniel McKee, State of Rhode Island
- Governor Ralph Northam, Commonwealth of Virginia
- Governor Jay Inslee, State of Washington
- Governor Tony Evers, State of Wisconsin