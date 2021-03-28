ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today joined 25 governors from across the country in a joint statement on the rise in anti-Asian hate. Read the joint statement.

“As governors, we take care in protecting the people of our states. The tragic loss of loved ones in Atlanta that left eight people dead, including six Asian Americans, is part of a long and painful litany of acts of hate against Asian Americans across the country.

“Today, and everyday, we stand in solidarity, in support, and in shared resolve with the Asian American community. Hate will not divide our states and our communities, and we condemn all expressions of racism, xenophobia, scapegoating, and anti-Asian sentiment.

“From the Chinese Exclusion Act to the incarceration of Japanese Americans in World War II to the mistreatment of Muslims and Sikhs after 9/11, this year is part of a history of racism against the Asian American community.

“In the past year, the use of anti-Asian rhetoric during the pandemic has resulted in Asian Americans being harassed, assaulted, and scapegoated for the COVID-19 pandemic. The Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University in San Bernardino released findings in early March that showed hate crimes against Asian-Americans spiked 149% from 2019 to 2020, even while hate crimes fell overall.

“What is happening to Asian Americans is simply un-American. We condemn racism, violence, and hatred against our AAPI communities, and we must do more to protect, lift up, and support the Asian American community.”

Governor Gavin Newsom, State of California

Governor Jared Polis, State of Colorado

Governor Ned Lamont, State of Connecticut

Governor John Carney, State of Delaware

Governor Lourdes Leon Guerrero, Territory of Guam

Governor David Ige, State of Hawaii

Governor J.B. Pritzker, State of Illinois

Governor Laura Kelly, State of Kansas

Governor Andy Beshear, Commonwealth of Kentucky

Governor John Bel Edwards, State of Louisiana

Governor Janet Mills, State of Maine

Governor Larry Hogan, State of Maryland

Governor Charlie Baker, Commonwealth of Massachusetts

Governor Gretchen Whitmer, State of Michigan

Governor Timothy Walz, State of Minnesota

Governor Steve Sisolak, State of Nevada

Governor Phil Murphy, State of New Jersey

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, State of New Mexico

Governor Andrew Cuomo, State of New York

Governor Roy Cooper, State of North Carolina

Governor Kate Brown, State of Oregon

Governor Tom Wolf, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

Governor Daniel McKee, State of Rhode Island

Governor Ralph Northam, Commonwealth of Virginia

Governor Jay Inslee, State of Washington

Governor Tony Evers, State of Wisconsin

