Science Lolita Cariaso Kiorpes North Point High School

La Plata, MD- Lolita Cariaso Kiorpes, a science teacher at North Point High School, was recently named a 2020 Outstanding Educator by the Maryland Association of Science Teachers. The award program honors educators for excellence in science teaching, administration, and outreach. Kiorpes helped lead North Point to be the first Maryland school named a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Ocean Guardian School.

Students in North Point’s Ocean Guardian Club work together to support the local environment through hands-on and engaging experiences and activities. The activities range from protecting and conserving local watersheds and marine sanctuaries, to conversation projects. The group has installed five hydration stations at North Point to cut down on the number of single-use plastic bottles.

Ocean Guardian School team members and Kiorpes help improve wetlands and ocean health, and worked to have Mallows Bay-Potomac River named a National Marine Sanctuary.

North Point was recently awarded its seventh Ocean Guardian banner since receiving the first one in 2015. Since then, J.C. Parks Elementary School has also been named an Ocean Guardian School. North Point received its second recertification as a Green School through the Maryland Association for Environmental and Outdoor Education.

Like this: Like Loading...