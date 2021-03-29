Families of those who died from COVID-related causes will soon be able to apply to get reimbursed for funeral expenses as part of the $1.9 trillion economic stimulus plan passed earlier this month.

The federal assistance will be limited to a maximum financial amount of $9,000 per funeral, with a maximum of $35,500 per application for multiple funerals of other family members after Jan. 20, 2020. “At FEMA, our mission is to help people before, during and after disasters,” said Acting FEMA Administrator Bob Fenton in a statement. “The COVID-19 pandemic has caused immense grief for so many people…

Read More

Like this: Like Loading...