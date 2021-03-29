This page provides daily information about the operations and scheduling of activities at the Potomac River Test Range and the Explosive Experimental Area (Pumpkin Neck). These facilities are used by our military to conduct munitions testing and should be avoided while testing is in progress. Click on any of the areas of interest to the right for additional information.

Range / Weapons Testing Hotline: 877-845-5656 (toll-free) for daily updates on range operation and test schedules.

Noise Advisory for NSWC Dahlgren range testing, March 29 – April 1, 2021:

NSWC Dahlgren will conduct range testing from March 29 – April 1, 2021, Monday through Thursday, from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Testing requires a high volume of rounds fired at a rapid pace across several consecutive days. Test shots will produce continuous LOUD NOISE in communities surrounding NSF Dahlgren. Access to the Potomac River Middle Danger Zone (MDZ), as described in 33 CFR 334.230, will be restricted during testing.

Noise Questions & Comments: Call NSF Dahlgren: 540-653-8153 to comment or ask a question about noise or vibrations you think are being caused by operations at Dahlgren.

For more information on NSWC Dahlgren’s range schedule, contact the NSWCDD Public Affairs Office, (540) 653-8154.Range Schedule for the week of March 29 – April 2, 2021

Monday, March 29

Testing at: Buildings 1180-1186/EEA/PRTR River Operations/AA Fuze Range

*Operating Times: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

* Noise on Station: Potential to create “Loud” noise in the southern (Building 101) and eastern (Main Range and Terminal Range) areas of NSF Dahlgren.

* Noise Down Range: Potential to create “Loud” noise down range and in communities surrounding NSF Dahlgren.

* River Restrictions: Restricted approximately 10,000 yards down range from NSF Dahlgren below the yellow “O” buoy (Maryland) and to the yellow “N” buoy (Virginia).

* Roads Closed on Station: Tisdale Road/Shocktube Road/Blue Stone Road/River Bank Road/Fuze Road

* Barricades Closed on Station: Churchill Range/Harris Range/Area 3 Barricade/Shocktube Road Barricade/Hide Away Pond Barricade/1410 Back Gate/Blue Stone Road Barricade/North Main Range Gate 1/North Main Range Gate 2/Fuze Road Barricade

* EMCON Conditions: Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943

* MR Shelter Condition:

* Other Notifications: None

Tuesday, March 30

Testing at: Buildings 1180-1186/EEA/PRTR River Operations/AA Fuze Range

*Operating Times: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

* Noise on Station: Potential to create “Loud” noise in the southern (Building 101) and eastern (Main Range and Terminal Range) areas of NSF Dahlgren.

* Noise Down Range: Potential to create “Loud” noise down range and in communities surrounding NSF Dahlgren.

* River Restrictions: Restricted approximately 10,000 yards down range from NSF Dahlgren below the yellow “O” buoy (Maryland) and to the yellow “N” buoy (Virginia).

* Roads Closed on Station: Tisdale Road/Shocktube Road/Blue Stone Road/River Bank Road/Fuze Road

* Barricades Closed on Station: Churchill Range/Harris Range/Area 3 Barricade/Shocktube Road Barricade/Hide Away Pond Barricade/1410 Back Gate/Blue Stone Road Barricade/North Main Range Gate 1/North Main Range Gate 2/Fuze Road Barricade

* EMCON Conditions: Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943

* MR Shelter Condition:

* Other Notifications: None

Wednesday, March 31

Testing at: Main Range/Buildings 1180-1186/PRTR River Operations

*Operating Times: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

* Noise on Station: Potential to create “Loud” noise in the eastern (Main Range and Terminal Range) area of NSF Dahlgren.

* Noise Down Range: Potential to create “Loud” noise down range and in communities surrounding NSF Dahlgren.

* River Restrictions: Restricted approximately 15,000 yards down range from NSF Dahlgren below the yellow “M” buoy (Maryland) and to the yellow “L” buoy (Virginia).

* Roads Closed on Station: Tisdale Road/Shocktube Road/Blue Stone Road

* Barricades Closed on Station: Area 3 Barricade/Shocktube Road Barricade/Hide Away Pond Barricade/1410 Back Gate/Blue Stone Road Barricade

* EMCON Conditions: Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943

* MR Shelter Condition:

* Other Notifications: None

Thursday, April 1

Testing at: Main Range/PRTR River Operations

*Operating Times: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

* Noise on Station: Potential to create “Loud” noise in the eastern (Main Range and Terminal Range) area of NSF Dahlgren.

* Noise Down Range: Potential to create “Loud” noise down range and in communities surrounding NSF Dahlgren.

* River Restrictions: Restricted approximately 15,000 yards down range from NSF Dahlgren below the yellow “M” buoy (Maryland) and to the yellow “L” buoy (Virginia).

* Roads Closed on Station: Holden Road/River Bank Road/Thompson Road/Fuze Road

* Barricades Closed on Station: Building 997 Gate 1/Building 997 Gate 2/Building 370 Gate/PRTR Main Gate/Star Gauge Road Gate/Olup Gate/Leatherneck Gate/Devil Dog Alley Gate/North Main Range Gate 2/North Main Range Gate 1/Building 152 Barricade/Building 489 Barricade/Fuze Road Barricade/ Building 1373 Barricade/ Building 235 Barricade/ Building 1160 Barricade

* EMCON Conditions: Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943

* MR Shelter Condition: Overhead

* Other Notifications: None

Friday, April 2

No testing today.

