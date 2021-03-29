By Yusri Mohamed, Nadine Awadalla and Aidan Lewis ISMAILIA, Egypt (Reuters) – Egypt’s Suez Canal will reopen for shipping traffic in both directions on Monday evening after a giant container ship which had been blocking the busy waterway for almost a week was refloated, with more than 400 ships waiting to pass through.

The Suez Canal Authority’s chairman Osama Rabie said the channel was navigable after the 400-meter (430-yard) long vessel Ever Given was freed undamaged earlier on Monday. “The ship came out intact and it has no problems. We’ve just searched the bottom and soil of the Suez Canal…

