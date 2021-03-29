HUGHESVILLE, Md. – The Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland (TCCSMD) is excited to announce that registration for the 20th Annual Bike to Work Day (BTWD) event is open. The event will take place on Friday, May 21, with the Southern Maryland pit stop at Bike Doctor Waldorf, 3200 Leonardtown Rd, Waldorf, MD 20601. This event is in partnership with Commuter Connections and the Washington Area Bicyclist Association (WABA).

The annual BTWD event illustrates bicycling as a fun, eco-friendly, low-cost commuting option, and it provides both physical and mental health benefits. To ensure that those working from home can participate, Commuter Connections encourages telecommuting registrants to bike to a local pit stop for a free t-shirt and then cycle back home.

“We’re thrilled to be hosting Bike to Work Day for Southern Maryland residents and those across the tri-state region,” said George Clark, BTWD Steering Committee Chair and Transportation Demand Management Specialist and NAS Pax River JLUS Project Manager for TCCSMD. “What a great opportunity to enjoy the benefits of cycling! This year especially, we’re excited to have teleworkers participate in this event.”

This regional event offers pit stops in the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia. The first 15,000 people to register and attend will receive a free t-shirt.

All pit stop locations will be taking safety measures in compliance with CDC guidelines to ensure participants and sponsors remain safe on the day of the event. Precautions will include:

Zero tolerance mask enforcement

Food & beverage policy with no-contact tables and factory sealed goods

Pre-selected check-in times for staggered arrival times, with 25-30 bicyclists per half an hour timeslot

Social distance requirements including six-foot distancing, one-way traffic flow, hand sanitizer stations, and appropriate signage.

To register for BTWD, visit www.biketoworkmetrodc.org or call (800) 745-RIDE.

