La Plata, MD- La Plata Police Department’s Commitment to Professional Excellence: On March 26, 2021, Sergeant Robert Bagley and Sergeant Matthew Norris graduated from the Northwestern University – School of Police Staff and Command (SPSC).

SPSC is intensive police management and leadership program that helps prepare students for senior command positions. Designed for mid-and upper-level supervisory personnel, SPSC combines academic principles with practical applications and focuses on a range of critical leadership and management areas.

These areas of focus include:

Budgeting

Contemporary Policing

Decision Making and Problem Solving

Employee Relations

Evaluating Products and Services

Executive Image

Grant Writing

Leadership and Management

Media Relations

Organizational Behavior

Planning and Policies

Project Management

Resource Allocation

Statistics

Traffic Safety

Human Resources

Preparing the La Plata Police Department’s future commanders is of paramount importance to the agency. Sergeant Bagley and Sergeant Norris join Lieutenant Michael Payne as LPPD’s graduates of the prestigious command school.

The La Plata Police Department is a nationally accredited law enforcement agency located in Southern, Maryland.

