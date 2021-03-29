By Reuters Staff WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The White House said it expected the private sector to take the lead on verification of COVID-19 vaccines, or so-called vaccine passports, and would not issue a federal mandate requiring everyone to obtain a single vaccination credential.

The Biden administration was reviewing the issue and would make recommendations, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday, but she added, “We believe it will be driven by the private sector.” Japan is gearing up to issue digital health certificates to citizens who have been vaccinated against the novel coron…

