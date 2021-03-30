The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is announcing the addition of a new speed camera site on behalf of the ‘Safety for Students Speed Enforcement Program’. The new automated speed enforcement camera will be placed at will be Dowell Elementary located at 12680 H.G. Trueman Road, Lusby, MD 20657.

Cameras are activated Monday through Friday 6 a.m. – 8 p.m., in designated school zones.

Cameras are activated all year long including holidays and summertime.

Violators must be traveling 12 m.p.h. over the posted speed limit for the camera to activate.

A school zone speed camera violation is a $40 fine with no points.

Citations are issued to the registered owner of the vehicle.

For a complete list of speed camera locations, visit the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office website at https://www.co.cal.md.us/2066/Speed-Cameras.

