The College of Southern (CSM) provided its La Plata Campus gymnasium to the Charles County Health Department for use as a COVID-19 vaccination location during the college’s spring break March 22-26.

This is the latest example of how CSM continues to partner with the Southern Maryland region to assist with the COVID-19 response since the pandemic began a year ago.

“Last year, when most of our classes went remote, we reached out to our community partners to offer them the use of our buildings and our parking lots for any COVID-19-related activities,” said CSM Vice President of Operations and Planning Dr. Bill Comey. “We’ve hosted six blood drives at both our Prince Frederick and our La Plata campuses and worked with the Calvert County Health Department last summer and fall to serve as a COVID-19 testing location. Our work with the Charles County Health Department to establish a vaccination site is another example of the college’s community outreach during the pandemic.”

Like this: Like Loading...