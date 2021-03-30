The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) will move to Phase 2 – Restricted Operations today, March 30. In Phase 2, in-person student services hours will be held on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., appointment only. Classes will continue virtually, with limited face-to-face classes.

In her bi-monthly report to the Calvert County Board of County Commissioners this morning, CSM President Dr. Maureen Murphy explained how the college is following a data-driven, multi-phase plan to gradually return to working and offering classes on campus. The plan’s goals are to protect the health of students and employees; help ensure the well-being of the community; and carefully and deliberately resume campus operations in a safe manner. The plan is not a calendar and does not have fixed dates but is a guide to show the intended path forward.

“Returning to campus is a lot more complicated than it was to leave campus and go remote,” Murphy told the commissioners at the board’s weekly public meeting. “In fact, it turns out to be very complex. All you have to do is look at the [presentation] graph that Dr. Polsky showed us all this morning.”

Murphy was referring to Calvert County Health Officer Dr. Larry Polsky’s weekly report given earlier in the meeting that indicated a local uptick in positive COVID-19 cases as citizens head into a holiday weekend ~ where family gatherings have proven to cause surges in virus cases. Earlier in 2021 and following the winter holiday seasons’ spike, CSM responded by pulling back from Phase 2 – Restricted Operations, slightly, to remain flexible and quick to respond to the surge data.

Murphy also shared that broadband issues continue to be an issue for CSM students and to address that gap, CSM opened Weekend WiFi Cafes at its La Plata, Leonardtown and Prince Frederick campuses to help students stay connected. CSM also instituted an app for students, faculty and staff to self-report their health status and allow the college to track who is on campus.

“Our Operations division has been diligent in making sure everything at all of our locations are sanitized and safe,” Murphy said. “We’ve had very few COVID-related problems on campus. Our hope is that we will be 50 percent back on campus by fall and fully back to campus by January 2022. The great variable is the virus.”

In CSM’s Phase 2 – Restricted Operations, almost all instruction and most college work functions take place remotely. A limited number of on-campus instructional opportunities are offered for courses with learning outcomes that cannot be measured or achieved remotely, such as certain laboratory and clinical experiences. Most college employees continue working remotely or on-call. A limited number of student support and administrative offices are open for reduced office hours and/or by appointment only.

The following student services will be available face-to-face on the La Plata, Leonardtown and Prince Frederick campuses on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Admissions (by appointment only)

Advising (by appointment only)

Bookstore (La Plata Campus only)

Bursar/Student Accounts

Counseling (by appointment only)

Disability Support Services (by appointment only)

Financial Assistance (by appointment only)

Registrar’s Office (by appointment only)

Testing Center (by appointment only

Veteran’s Affairs (by appointment only)

Learn more about how to make appointments here. For more information on CSM’s Return to Campus plan, what services are available on campuses, or to get help making an appointment, visit https://ready.csmd.edu/covid-19/return-to-campus-plan, or call 301-934-2251.

