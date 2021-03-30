ASHLAND, Va. – The No. 20 St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s lacrosse team (3-1) took on the Randolph-Macon College Yellow Jackets (2-2) on the road on Sunday (Mar. 28) afternoon in non-conference action. The Seahawks improved to 3-1 with a 12-7 victory over the Yellow Jackets.

No. 20 St. Mary’s College – 12, Randolph-Macon College – 7

How It Happened

The Yellow Jackets struck first with a goal in the first 35 seconds of play. However, the Seahawks completely took over the game for the remainder of the opening half, scoring eight-straight goals while holding Randolph-Macon scoreless. Lily Davison netted three goals during the run, while Kelly Emge tallied two. Additionally, Jayne Barkman , Lucy Gussio , and Erin Carmody all found the back of the net during the run. The Seahawks headed into halftime with a comfortable 8-1 advantage.

Next, the Seahawks and Yellow Jackets exchanged scores to bring the score to 11-4 in favor of the Seahawks. From there, the Yellow Jackets made a strong comeback attempt with a three-goal run to cut the Seahawks lead to 11-7 with 13:15 remaining.

The Seahawk defense buckled down for the remainder of the game by holding the Yellow Jacket scoreless. On the other end of the field, Erin Carmody tacked on another goal for the Seahawks to seal the 12-7 victory.

Inside the Box Score

Davison and Gussio led the Seahawks on the offensive end. Davison finished the game with four goals, while Gussio recorded three goals and one assist.

Defensively, MC Mortimer caused six turnovers and also tied for the team lead with three ground balls. Emge and Francesca Ziccardi were the other two Seahawks who collected three ground balls as well. Stephanie Heffron played a key role in the victory by collecting nine draw controls. In goal, Aimee Uibel collected nine saves and earned the victory.

Up Next for the Seahawks

Mar. 31 at Christopher Newport | 4 PM | TowneBank Stadium

