Meet Winter(167502), a sweet calm youngster who loves to snuggle and is curious about friendly dogs her size.

Winter (TCAS) is a white and tan female Pitbull (Staffordshire Bull Terrier) mix. She is approximately 8 months old.

She weighs about 39.2 lbs. She has not been spayed but will be fully vetted and micro-chipped upon adoption.

Winter is a petite girl with a big heart. She’s quickly learning to walk on a leash, and just wants to be in your lap with her head under your chin.

Even though she is only 8mos, she is very calm and just wants to hang out with people and be adored. If you want to give this little gem a forever home, make an appointment to meet her!

Email us or make an appointment today to meet this cutie.

To schedule an appointment to meet her, email animalshelter@charlescountymd.gov today!

Tri County Animal Shelter

6707 Animal Shelter Road

Hughesville, MD 20637

301-932-1713

