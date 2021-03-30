ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland field hockey team hosted the Salisbury University Sea Gulls on Saturday (Mar. 27) afternoon in non-conference action. The Seahawk wrapped up their 2021 spring season with a tight 2-1 loss to the Sea Gulls.

St. Mary’s College – 1, Salisbury University – 2

How It Happened

Salisbury controlled the first quarter of play and recorded both of their goals to take a comfortable 2-0 lead in the opening stanza. The Seahawks earned two penalty corners in the first frame, but failed to capitalize off of them.

The second quarter was scoreless and both squads managed to fire off three shots each. Meaghan Collins played an excellent quarter in goal with two crucial saves to keep the Sea Gull lead to two. The Seahawks headed into halftime trailing Salisbury 2-0.

played an excellent quarter in goal with two crucial saves to keep the Sea Gull lead to two. The Seahawks headed into halftime trailing Salisbury 2-0. St. Mary’s College picked up the intensity in the third quarter and tallied three shots, while holding Salisbury to just one. One of the three Seahawk shots found its way into the back of the cage when Gabrielle Corder cleaned up the loose ball in front of the cage to cut the Salisbury lead in half.

cleaned up the loose ball in front of the cage to cut the Salisbury lead in half. The Seahawks continued to play with tenacity in the final quarter to attempt to even the game, but could not find the back of the cage. St. Mary’s College recorded three shots in the final stanza of regulation including two on goal, but the Salisbury goalkeeper was able to collect both saves.The Seahawks did not earn a penalty corner in the fourth quarter and eventually fell 2-1.

Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Inside the Box Score

As mentioned, Corder recorded the lone goal on the afternoon for the Seahawks. Corder also led the team with three shots, while Hannah Dietrich and Rachel Lansbury notched two each. In goal, Collins played all 60 minutes and collected three saves.

and notched two each. In goal, Collins played all 60 minutes and collected three saves. Jordan Brooks led Salisbury with two goals.

Up Next for the Seahawks

This concludes the 2021 spring season for the Seahawks.

Like this: Like Loading...