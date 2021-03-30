Sony has confirmed the PlayStation 3, Vita and PSP digital stores are closing this summer. The gaming giant has revealed both the PS3 and PSP stores will shut on July 2, with the Vita store following on August 27. As confirmed on the PlayStation website, you won’t be able to buy digital content – including games, videos and in-game purchases – for the three platforms.

Meanwhile, wallet fund vouchers won’t be redeemable, although these funds can still be used to buy PS4 and PS5 products. Sony also noted that users will still be able to re-download and play games they have already bought, as wel…

Read More

Like this: Like Loading...