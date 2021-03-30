NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s and women’s cross country teams competed at the Christopher Newport University Blue-Silver Challenge on Saturday (Mar. 27). Due to cross country meets not being held this year, the Seahawk cross country teams will be competing in track meets for their competitions.

For the men, Will Christophel led the Seahawks in the 1500M Run with a fourth-place finish, running a time of 4:12.79. Christophel followed up that performance with a second-place finish in the 800M Run with a time of 2:00.01. In the 400M Dash, Avery Arizpe captured a top-three finish, crossing the finish line in third in 50.73. Next, Nathan Sayers had a team-best finish in the 5000M run with a time of 18:02.50, good for fifth place. Additionally, Alexander Behzadi captured a fifth-place finish in the 400M Hurdles with a time of 1:01.42.

For the women, Madeleine Blaisdell crossed the finish line in fifth in the 1500M Run with a time of 5:11.68. The highlight of the day for the Seahawks came when Lindsey Stevenson won the 5000M Run, crossing the finish line in 19:17.85.

The Seahawks will be back in action on Saturday, Apr. 3 when they compete in the Virginia Wesleyan University Marlin Collegiate Invitational.

