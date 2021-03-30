BROCKPORT, N.Y. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland field hockey team was named a National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) Division III National Academic Team, the association announced today (Mar. 29). The Seahawks were one of 147 programs that earned the award this year.

The NFHCA National Academic Team Award recognizes programs that earned a team grade-point average of 3.0 or higher during the fall semester of the 2020-2021 school year.

Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

The full list of National Academic Team Award honorees can be found in alphabetical order here.

