PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s rowing team opened up their 2020-21 season Saturday (Mar. 27) as they competed against Cabrini University.

How It Happened

The women’s varsity 8+ got off to a fast start and never looked back as they finished first out of the three teams competing with a time of 7:19.74.

The women’s varsity 8+ #2 team finished second out of the three with a time of 7:45.14 which was over 30 seconds faster than Cabrini’s first team who crossed with finish line at 8:21.9

In the novice 4 race, Cabrini got off to a fast start and had an open water lead 300 meters into the race. From there, St. Mary’s College steadily chipped away at their lead, drawing even in the last 500 meters before storming out to an open water victory with a time of 8:19.72.

Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Seahawks Boat Lineups



Women’s Varsity 8+:

Coxswain: Erin Lanham

Stroke: Emily Frieman

7: Colette Nortman

6: Sydney West

5: Tori Wertin

4: Elena League

3: Emma McNesby

2: Lily Stein

Bow: Nicolette Iacona

Women’s Varsity 8+ #2

Coxswain: Molly Liberman

Stroke: Annika Drilling

7: Tess Ovington

6: Meara Johnson

5: Gabriela Plummer

4: Kenzie Zamora

3: Lily Riesett

2: Bridget Robey

Bow: Maggie Bennett

Women’s Novice 4+

Coxswain: Gladis VanGessel-Everts

Stroke: Greta Michels

3: Melissa LaCross

2: Madeline Lager

Bow: Isabel Woel-Popovich

Up Next for the Seahawks

April 3 at Washington College | TBD | Chestertown, Md.

