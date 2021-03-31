The Grammys are ready to get back on track. The annual music awards show has been scheduled for a live event at the Staples Center on Jan. 31, 2022, CBS and the Recording Academy announced Wednesday. Few details were provided, but the Academy appears to be proceeding as normal after months of COVID-delayed and -affected shows and awards ceremonies, including the 2021 Grammys.

This year’s show was a much smaller ceremony than usual, with performances in empty music halls and winners accepting their trophies outdoors with masks on. Beyonce and Taylor Swift both made history with their wins while…

