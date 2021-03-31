PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – March 30, 2021 – The Calvert County Department of Public Safety, Animal Control Division, and the Calvert County Health Department are sponsoring a rabies clinic to offer free rabies vaccinations for pets. The clinic will be held Saturday, April 10 from 10 a.m. to noon at Huntingtown High School, located at 4125 Solomons Island Road in Huntingtown.

This is a drive-thru, open-air clinic. Individuals must remain in their vehicle unless otherwise instructed and face coverings must be worn. Citizens are asked to limit the number of vehicle occupants to the least number possible.

Proof of prior rabies vaccination is required to receive the three-year vaccine. Eligible pets include cats, dogs and ferrets in carriers or on leashes and muzzled if necessary. Citizens are advised no special accommodations will be available for animals that cannot be restrained by their owners, such as feral or aggressive animals.

Calvert County pet licenses will also be available at the rabies clinics. Pet licenses are $7 for spayed or neutered pets (proof required) and $20 for those not spayed or neutered. A Calvert County pet license must be renewed every year and is required for all cats and dogs ages 5 months and older.

For more information, call the Calvert County Health Department at 410-535-5400 or 410-535-3922 or visit www.CalvertHealth.org.

Like this: Like Loading...