On March 30 at approximately 11 a.m., officers responded to the 12100 block of Old Line Center in Waldorf for the report of an armed robbery.

The initial investigation revealed a courier was making a delivery to a pharmacy when two suspects approached him. The suspects assaulted the courier and tried to force him into his delivery van, but he was able to break free from them and call for help. The suspects stole the victim’s vehicle and fled.

Officers later found the van abandoned in Washington, D.C.

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to call Detective Logsdon at 301-609-6436. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.

Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the suspects. The investigation is ongoing.

Like this: Like Loading...